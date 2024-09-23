SpiceJet raises Rs 3,000 Crore through QIP amid new insolvency plea

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet said on Monday that it has successfully raised Rs 3000 crore through its recently concluded Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

In addition to the Rs 3,000 crore, SpiceJet claims it will also receive an additional Rs 736 crore from the previous funding round, boosting its financial stability and growth plans.

“The QIP, which opened on September 16 and closed on September 18, received an overwhelming response from qualified investors, demonstrating strong confidence in the company’s growth prospects,” the airline said in a statement.

It informed that the QIP attracted a diverse pool of top-tier institutional investors and mutual funds, “reaffirming the market’s belief in SpiceJet’s ability to navigate industry challenges and capitalise on the growing demand in the aviation sector.”