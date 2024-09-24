Festive sale: Amazon hikes content creator commission

BENGALURU: Ahead of the festive sale, ecommerce company Amazon has announced an increase in its standard commission income rates for key categories within its network of more than 50,000 influencers engaged with it.

The platform said the revised commission structure offers influencers a substantial increase ranging from 1.5x to 2x across a wide range of product categories, including fashion, beauty & personal care appliances for active creators working with Amazon.

“By significantly increasing commission rates across key categories and offering additional resources via programs like Creator University and Creator Connect, we’re providing creators with tools and incentives they need to thrive during festive season and beyond,” said Zahid Khan, director of shopping initiatives for India and emerging markets, Amazon.

In addition to fee changes, as part of Amazon Live program, hundreds of creators will run over a 1,500 live streams across categories including mobiles, home appliances, home décor, fashion and beauty among many others for Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF).

Meanwhile, Flipkart is gearing up for the festive season by offering a diverse mix of petrol and electric two-wheelers from leading brands including Hero, TVS and Bajaj, among others. Demand for two-wheelers on Flipkart has soared by 6x in August 2024 over last year.