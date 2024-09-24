'TRAI recommendation for single authorisation for satellite communication will help bridge digital divide': BIF

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recommendation for a single authorisation of satellite telecommunications services is expected to help bridge the digital divide, says Broadband India Forum (BIF).

BIF, which represents major tech companies like Meta and Google in India, along with satellite communications providers such as Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, Amazon-Kuiper, and Hughes Network Systems, praised TRAI’s decision to merge separate GMPCS and VSAT CUG licenses into a single ‘Satellite-based Telecommunication Service’ authorization.

This move streamlines the regulatory framework and expands business opportunities for satellite operators.

“TRAI’s recent recommendations on satellite-based telecommunication services represent a landmark step forward in India’s satellite-based communications (Satcom) landscape," said TV Ramachandran, President, Broadband India Forum.

"By streamlining regulations, promoting innovation, and expanding coverage options, while recognising the advent of new technologies and their adaptation to the country’s needs, these initiatives will help drive investment, create new business opportunities, increase revenue streams and help mainstream Satcom while contributing to a truly digitally inclusive India,” he added.