'TRAI recommendation for single authorisation for satellite communication will help bridge digital divide': BIF

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recommendation for a single authorisation of satellite telecommunications services is expected to help bridge the digital divide, says Broadband India Forum (BIF).
BIF, which represents major tech companies like Meta and Google in India, along with satellite communications providers such as Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, Amazon-Kuiper, and Hughes Network Systems, praised TRAI’s decision to merge separate GMPCS and VSAT CUG licenses into a single ‘Satellite-based Telecommunication Service’ authorization.
This move streamlines the regulatory framework and expands business opportunities for satellite operators.
“TRAI’s recent recommendations on satellite-based telecommunication services represent a landmark step forward in India’s satellite-based communications (Satcom) landscape," said TV Ramachandran, President, Broadband India Forum.
"By streamlining regulations, promoting innovation, and expanding coverage options, while recognising the advent of new technologies and their adaptation to the country’s needs, these initiatives will help drive investment, create new business opportunities, increase revenue streams and help mainstream Satcom while contributing to a truly digitally inclusive India,” he added.
Last week, TRAI recommended a comprehensive overhaul of the licensing regime for the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), advocating for a single authorisation that consolidates VSAT, GMPCS, and other licenses. This initiative is anticipated to foster the growth of satellite-based telecommunications in India.
BIF noted that this consolidation aligns with the broader goal of enhancing the ease of doing business in India’s telecommunications sector.
Under the Telecommunications Act 2023, satellite-based services, including VSAT and GMPCS, are specifically mentioned in the First Schedule and are subject to administrative spectrum allocation.
TRAI’s clarification distinguishing ‘Access Services’ from ‘Satellite-based Telecommunication Services’ further reinforces clarity in this area of the communications sector.
BIF also welcomed TRAI’s recommendations permitting satellite-based telecommunication services to utilize Virtual Network Operators (VNOs), which could significantly enhance their business prospects.
Additionally, BIF commended TRAI for recommending the use of in-country Earth stations to offer Satcom services to foreign countries.
This development, which BIF had previously advocated, is expected to open new revenue streams for satellite service providers and optimise network and spectrum utilisation. BIF believes this move will further enhance the attractiveness of India’s satellite communications market for potential investors.