BookMyShow lodges police complaint against sale of 'fake' tickets for Coldplay event

MUMBAI: Online ticket aggregator BookMyShow has lodged a police complaint in connection with the alleged sale of fake tickets for Coldplay's Mumbai concert on certain platforms.

BookMyShow is the official ticketing partner for Coldplay's concerts.

BookMyShow is not associated with any ticket selling or reselling platforms such as Viagogo and Gigsberg or third-party individuals for the purpose of reselling Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, it said in a release.

Scalping is strictly condemned and punishable by law in India.

We have filed a complaint with the police authorities and will provide complete support to them in the investigation, it said.

The online ticket aggregator further appealed to people to not fall victim to these scams.

Any tickets bought from unauthorised sources will be at the risk of the consumer and can turn out to be fake tickets.

Coldplay is coming back to India after eight years.

The band's concerts are scheduled for January 18, 19 and 21, 2025 in Mumbai.

Scalping refers to the practice of bulk buying tickets for events and concerts with the intent to resell them at a significantly higher price.

The highly-anticipated Coldplay concert in Mumbai in January 2025 has been clouded by concerns over ticketing scams on BookMyShow, with millions of fans vying for a limited number of tickets.