Exercise books, pencils set to be cheaper as ministers agree on GST cut

The Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on rate rationalisation on Wednesday in Goa has agreed to reduce the Goods and Services (GST) rate on education-related material, including exercise books and pencils, from 12% to 5%. This was confirmed by Finance Minister of West Bengal Chandrima Bhattacharya. However, the decision will be announced later. This change is expected to provide much-needed financial relief to families and make educational resources more accessible.

In an interaction with The New Indian Express, Bhattacharya stated, “We all agreed that the rate on education-related material should be brought down. This is a step towards ensuring that education remains affordable for every child.”

However, the meeting also discussed a proposed increase in the tax rate on apparel priced above Rs 1,000 from 12% to 18%. Bhattacharya voiced strong opposition to this proposal, arguing that it would adversely impact common citizens and the textile industry, which employs many women in West Bengal.

“The increase in tax rate will affect common people and the industry which employs many women,” she said, reinforcing the state's position against the hike.

In the meeting, 85% of the items under GST were discussed, according to the West Bengal FM. She said that the discussion on health and life insurance premiums remains unresolved. Bhattacharya confirmed that this issue will be revisited in the next GoM meeting scheduled for October 19, with an additional follow-up on October 20 for remaining items.

The GST is currently structured into four tiers, with tax slabs set at 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%.