Fresh nod required to import laptops from Jan 1

NEW DELHI: Electronics companies such as Dell, HP, Apple, Samsung and Lenovo will need to obtain fresh approvals to import laptops and tablets starting next year, according to a government notification.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will soon issue a circular outlining fresh guidelines. The government extended existing approval system for import of certain IT hardware products including laptops and tablets for three months till December 31.
The deadline for review of the system is September 30.“Importers would be required to apply for fresh authorisations for the period from January 1, 2025, subject to detailed guidance to be provided shortly,” said a notification issued on Tuesday.
India launched an import management system in November 2023, which requires companies to register with the government the quantity and value of their laptop and tablet imports. On August 4, the government announced the ban on laptops, all-in-one personal computers, and tablets.
Later in the day, it clarified there was no ban, but electronics manufacturers needed a licence or import management system to import these items starting November 1, 2023. The government said the purpose of the decision was to encourage the companies to start production in India.
Reports indicate India reversed the laptop licensing policy after lobbying from US officials concerned about New Delhi’s compliance with WTO obligations and potential new regulations. US trade representative Katherine Tai met Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on August 26, shortly after the policy announcement.