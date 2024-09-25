Fresh nod required to import laptops from Jan 1

NEW DELHI: Electronics companies such as Dell, HP, Apple, Samsung and Lenovo will need to obtain fresh approvals to import laptops and tablets starting next year, according to a government notification.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will soon issue a circular outlining fresh guidelines. The government extended existing approval system for import of certain IT hardware products including laptops and tablets for three months till December 31.

The deadline for review of the system is September 30.“Importers would be required to apply for fresh authorisations for the period from January 1, 2025, subject to detailed guidance to be provided shortly,” said a notification issued on Tuesday.