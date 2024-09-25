Infosys partners with Swedish EV maker Polestar, to set up tech hub in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Infosys on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Swedish electric performance car brand Polestar. The IT company will establish a global technology hub for Polestar at its development centre in Bengaluru.

This hub aims to deliver electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation across many domains including infotainment, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and telematics.

Polestar will benefit from leveraging Infosys’ strategic assets like engineering labs, design studio and Infosys Living Labs to enhance innovation, the company said.

Maria Lexe, Head of Digital at Polestar, said, “Polestar is excited to partner with Infosys to establish a tech hub in India. Infosys has a successful background with similar operations, and we are confident in their ability to lead this tech hub in order to generate IT efficiencies and empower innovation.”