Infosys partners with Swedish EV maker Polestar, to set up tech hub in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Infosys on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Swedish electric performance car brand Polestar. The IT company will establish a global technology hub for Polestar at its development centre in Bengaluru.
This hub aims to deliver electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation across many domains including infotainment, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and telematics.
Polestar will benefit from leveraging Infosys’ strategic assets like engineering labs, design studio and Infosys Living Labs to enhance innovation, the company said.
Maria Lexe, Head of Digital at Polestar, said, “Polestar is excited to partner with Infosys to establish a tech hub in India. Infosys has a successful background with similar operations, and we are confident in their ability to lead this tech hub in order to generate IT efficiencies and empower innovation.”
Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Polestar cars are available online in 27 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Sven Bauer, Head of Software at Polestar, said, “Polestar is starting a new chapter in the company’s global setup with our partner Infosys in Bengaluru. We look forward to building automotive competence in the Polestar Tech Hub to support our growing vehicle portfolio and new model launches.”
Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Polestar for their strategic India Tech Hub initiative. Building on Infosys' extensive experience in automotive engineering, digital transformation, and global delivery leadership, we aim to bring the infrastructure and innovation to co-create next generation EV capabilities. We will work closely with Polestar's global design and development hubs to set new standards in next-gen mobility.”
Polestar plans to have a line-up of five performance EVs by 2026. Polestar 2, the electric performance fastback, was launched in 2019. Polestar 3, the SUV for the electric age, was launched in late 2022. Polestar 4, the SUV coupé transformed, is launching in phases through 2023 and into 2024. Polestar 5, an electric four-door GT and Polestar 6, an electric roadster, are coming soon.