Accenture posts full-year fiscal 2024 revenue of USD 64.9 billion

BENGALURU: IT services firm Accenture, which announced a USD 4 billion share buyback, has posted fourth-quarter revenues of USD 16.4 billion, an increase of 3 per cent.

Its full-year fiscal 2024 revenues stood at USD 64.9 billion. The company follows a September-August financial year and for fiscal year 2025, it expects revenue growth of 3 per cent to 6 per cent.

The company's new bookings for the fourth quarter stood at USD 20.1 billion and USD 81.2 billion for the full year, a 13 per cent increase in US dollars and a 14 per cent increase in local currency for the full year.

Its Generative AI new bookings stood at USD 1 billion for the quarter and USD 3 billion for the full year.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said, “Our performance in fiscal year 2024 demonstrates the resilience and agility of our business model, the power of our scale and reinvention in action. We delivered full-fiscal year new bookings of USD 81 billion, including a record 125 quarterly client bookings of more than USD 100 million, and now have 310 Diamond clients, our largest relationships."

The company continues to accelerate its leadership in Generative AI, which it believes to be the most transformative technology of the next decade. "Our successful strategy to lead reinvention for clients and continued investments in our business have positioned Accenture for strong growth in fiscal 2025," she added.

The company's gross margin for the fourth quarter was 32.5 per cent, compared with 32.4 per cent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Its consulting new bookings were USD 8.6 billion, or 43 per cent of total new bookings.