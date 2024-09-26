FM Nirmala Sitharaman discusses enhancing bilateral cooperation with Uzbekistan's President

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday called on Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in the area of fintech, renewable energy and climate action.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 9th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of AIIB in Samarkand, Sitharaman suggested to the Uzbekistan president that discussion on cooperation in fintech and a cross-border real-time payments system would benefit to students, tourists and businesses on both sides.

Recognising the potential for further enhancing bilateral cooperation, the President appreciated India's proposals to collaborate in new areas such as digital technologies, and renewable energy in addition to strengthening traditional areas of cooperation, the finance ministry said in a post on X.