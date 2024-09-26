GST rate rationalisation: Tax tweaks for over 100 items discussed, next meeting on Oct 20

NEW DELHI: The GoM on goods and service tax rate rationalisation, convened on Wednesday has discussed tax rate tweaks for over 100 items, including lowering taxes on certain goods from 12 to 5 per cent, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said on Thursday.

The next meeting of the GoM is scheduled on October 20, Bhattacharya said, adding that rationalising taxes on bicycles and bottled water will be part of the discussion.

The six-member Group of Ministers (GoM), also took up the issue of tax rate cut on medical and pharma-related items in the 12 per cent slab and decided to discuss it in its meeting next month. They have also discussed the possibility of raising tax rates on some items, including aerated water and beverages, from the current 28 per cent GST, plus cess.