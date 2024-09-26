Isha Ambani, Parita Parekh among India's youngest women entrepreneurs in Hurun Under-35 list

BENGALURU: Reliance Retail Ventures' executive director Isha Ambani, 32, and Toddle co-founder Parita Parekh, 32, are the youngest women entrepreneurs in the 2024 Hurun India Under-35 list. The list features 150 entrepreneurs under 35, recognising those with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million for first-generation and USD 100 million for next-gen leaders.

Ankush Sachdeva, 31, from Sharechat is the youngest individual featured in the list. The list also includes Aakash Ambani of Reliance Jio Infocomm. Released on Thursday, the list features 123 first-generation entrepreneurs, accounting for 82% of the total entrants. Entrepreneurs from 41 cities have been featured with Bengaluru and Mumbai leading the way with 29 and 26 entrepreneurs, respectively.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, “Our research underscores the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit among India’s Under-35 demographic, particularly as the country’s economy continues to expand. These young business leaders have rapidly established successful companies, adeptly navigating challenges such as geopolitical complexities, inflation, and other economic headwinds."

"We estimate that each of our Under-30 entrepreneurs has built businesses valued at around $10 million, while our more experienced Under-35 cohort showcases enterprises worth approximately $50 million, with some achieving valuations up to a hundred times that. Given India’s promising economic outlook, we expect many of our ambitious Under-30s to transition to the senior list as their ventures soar," he added.

Seven women are featured in the list with four of them continuing their family legacy. With 13 entrepreneurs, IIT Madras leads the list of institutions from which these entrepreneurs have graduated, followed by IIT Bombay with 11 and IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur with 10 each. The average age of these entrepreneurs is 33. Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh's Unacademy tops the list with the highest number of followers, followed by Vidit Aatrey's Meesho.

The list also features crypto exchange CoinDCX's Sumit Gupta, Neeraj Khandelwal, CoinSwitch's Govind Soni, Vimal Sagar Tiwari and Ashish Singhal, Third Wave Coffee's Sushant Goel, Razorpay's Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar and Lal Chand Bisu of Kuku FM, apart from Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth and Alakh Pandey of Physics Wallah.