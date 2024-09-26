Make in India fails to lift manufacturing share in GDP in 10 yrs

NEW DELHI: The government has said it will take some time to build momentum in favour of manufacturing as the share of manufacturing in GDP remains below the 2013-14 levels even as the its Make in India programme completes 10 years.

The share of value addition by manufacturing sector is 15.9% in 2023-24 compared to 16.7% of GDP (in constant price) in 2013-14. The target of the government is to achieve 25% manufacturing share in GDP by 2030. It will take some time to build momentum, says DPIIT secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia while addressing the media.

“In many places, the bottlenecks are not just of investment but also of technology. Investment should bring technology, build capacity and skills, and when all these come together the momentum is built,” said Bhatia when asked about the failure of the Make in India to increase the share of manufacturing in GDP. The DPIIT secretary said the focus of the government is to bring in technology along with investments under the Make in India programme. The programme was launched in 2014 to raise share of manufacturing in GDP.