OpenAI's CTO Mira Murati says she's leaving artificial intelligence company

SAN FRANCISCO: Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, who served a few days as its interim CEO during a period of turmoil last year has announced her departure from the artificial intelligence company in a written statement Wednesday.

"I'm stepping away because I want to create the time and space to do my own exploration," she said.

She spoke positively of the company and its CEO Sam Altman in the departing statement, describing it as "at the pinnacle of AI innovation" and saying it's hard to leave a place one cherishes.