SEBI report unveils Gujarat’s Rs 8,888 crore F&O loss, national traders lose Rs 75,000 crore

AHMEDABAD: A report by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has revealed a concerning trend while the Indian stock market continues to hit record highs. Gujarat's 10.1 lakh traders involved in Futures and Options (F&O) suffered a massive Rs 8,888 crore loss in the 2023-24 financial year, ranking the state second nationwide.

SEBI's findings further disclose that across India, 86.26 lakh traders collectively lost around Rs 75,000 crore in F&O trades during the same period.

A recent SEBI report “Analysis of Profit & Losses in the Equity Derivatives Segment (FY22-FY24)” reveals that over half of the F&O traders in 2023-24 hailed from just four states—Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Maharashtra topped the list with 18.8 lakh traders (21.7%), followed by Gujarat with 10.1 lakh (11.6%), Uttar Pradesh at 9.3 lakh (10.7%), and Rajasthan contributing 5.4 lakh traders (6.2%) in the equity derivatives market.

In Gujarat, F&O traders faced an average loss of Rs 88,000 per person, while those in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan saw personal losses of Rs 74,000, Rs 73,000, and Rs 83,000 respectively.

The SEBI report reveals that Maharashtra's traders lost a staggering Rs 13,912 crore, with Uttar Pradesh traders incurring losses of Rs 6,789 crore. Nationally, 1.81 crore traders have collectively lost Rs 1.81 lakh crore in the F&O segment during the 2022-2024 financial years.

The SEBI report said “A significant 76.3% of loss-making traders continued to engage in F&O trading despite facing consecutive losses over two years. Out of 24.4 lakh investors who experienced losses in both FY22 and FY23, 18.6 lakh persisted with trading into the third year, while 5.8 lakh decided to stop. However, only 8.3% of those who continued trading in the third year, despite earlier losses, managed to turn a profit in that period.”