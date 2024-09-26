Semiconductor venture: Zoho CEO Vembu says application still pending

BENGALURU: SaaS unicorn Zoho Corp’s CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu on Wednesday said the company is not directly involved in the semiconductor venture and it is only an investor in Silectric Semiconductor Manufacturing, which is awaiting clearance from the government.

“Zoho has no expertise in the area (semiconductor). We know software, technology... We don’t know about semiconductors, that’s why we are only an investor and the application is still pending,” he told TNIE.

This clarification comes days after reports suggested Zoho’s semiconductor venture will come up in Odisha. “The government is evaluating the proposals critically in terms of what technologies are brought in, who is providing those technologies, long-term prospects of those companies...these questions must be asked and I am glad the government is asking these questions.