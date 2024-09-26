TRAI to explore regulation of OTT apps under Telecommunications Act

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is set to release a consultation paper on pricing for satellite spectrum in the coming days, announced Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti. While addressing the press, Lahoti also mentioned that TRAI will explore the regulation of OTT apps under the Telecommunications Act 2023.

“Our team was focused on recommending a new framework, and now we’ll work on spectrum pricing recommendations,” said Lahoti.

When asked about the timeline, Lahoti confirmed that the consultation paper would be floated shortly. Regarding the licencing of OTT communication apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Skype, Lahoti clarified that these apps are not included in this consultation paper.

Last week, TRAI released recommendations on the Framework for Service Authorisations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, which excluded OTT communication apps from the new authorisation regime.

The proposed framework introduces three categories of telecommunication service authorisations, aiming to achieve a ‘One Nation-One Authorisation’ model through unified service authorisation.

“OTT was not part of this paper (service authorisation framework under the Telecommunications Act 2023). It is being discussed separately. Right now, we must prioritise spectrum pricing,” said Lahoti.

Concerns were raised by telecom service providers about the potential implications of these recommendations if accepted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), particularly regarding the migration to a new licensing regime. Lahoti stated that there are currently no recommendations on a timeline for service providers to transition to the new framework.

He emphasised that TRAI’s recommendation for a single authorisation instead of multiple licences aims to simplify service provisioning under the Telecommunications Act 2023. “It is voluntary. They can continue to provide services under their existing licences," Lahoti added.