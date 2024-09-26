Zerodha’s net profit in FY24 grows by 62% to Rs 4,700 crore

NEW DELHI: At a time when most new-age companies are struggling to turn profitable, stock broking platform Zerodha again stunned the market as it reported a staggering 62% rise in annual profit for the financial year 2023-24.

Zerodha’s profit came in at 4,700 crore in the financial year 2023-24 as against Rs 2,907 crore profit in FY23. The profits don’t include the Rs 1,000 crore of unrealised gain. The country’s leading stock broker’s revenue grew 21% to Rs 8,320 crore as against Rs 6,875 crore revenue in FY23.

“We continued our tremendous financial track record, and FY23/24 was a fabulous year in terms of both revenues and profitability. The profits don’t consider the Rs 1,000 crore of unrealised gain, which will show in our financials,” said founder and CEO Nithin Kamath in a blog post.