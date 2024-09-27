FPI equity inflows surge to Rs 57,000 crore in September, over half of CY24's total so far

Buoyed by the expectation and clarity of the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut decision, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) bought shares (net purchase) worth Rs 57,359 crore so far in September.

This is the highest monthly purchase by FPIs in the calendar year 2024 and accounts for more than 57 per cent of the total annual net inflow. FPIs, so far in CY24, have injected a little over Rs 1 lakh crore into Indian equities.

This monthly inflow is also the highest post-December 2023 when FPIs purchased shares worth Rs 66,135 crore, according to the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data.

The US Fed's 50 basis points rate cut announced on September 18, which also marked the beginning of a rate-cutting cycle, sparked the recent buying spree by the FPIs.

In the single session of September 20, FPI purchases in the cash market stood at 14,064 crore, a three-year high figure.