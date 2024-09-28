India not to buy LNG from Russia Arctic 2 project: Secretary

NEW DELHI: India has decided not to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project, which is under Western sanctions, said petroleum and natural gas Secretary Pankaj Jain on Friday.

This decision comes after the UK, US, and European Union imposed sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 earlier this year due to Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The project, owned by Russia’s Novatek, aims to produce nearly 20 million tonne of LNG annually, primarily for Asian markets, with potential revenues in billions of dollars.

“We will not buy (from) Arctic LNG 2. We are not buying any sanctioned commodity. Something which has broad-based sanctions, we are not touching it,” Jain said. In response to media allegations about Novatek’s involvement in establishing and managing a “shadow fleet” for the Arctic LNG 2 project, the company has denied the claims.