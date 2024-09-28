Nokia to supply telecom gear to Vodafone Idea to deploy 4G and 5G networks in India 

Telecom equipment maker Nokia announced on Saturday that it has secured a three-year contract with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to deploy 4G and 5G equipment. The agreement encompasses the modernisation and expansion of VIL's existing 4G network, for which Nokia is already a primary supplier.

“We are committed to providing a best-in-class 4G and 5G experience to our customers and this new deal with Nokia, who has been our partner since the beginning, will help us to deliver that. 5G will bring seamless high-speed connectivity and increased capacity supporting citizens and enterprises alike,” said Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has partnered with Nokia to deploy 4G and 5G equipment, enhancing connectivity for 200 million customers. Nokia will increase its market share, replacing the incumbent vendor in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, and becoming the largest supplier covering over 50% of VIL's revenue-generating circles.

Deployment will commence immediately, utilizing Nokia's industry-leading 5G AirScale portfolio, powered by energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

The deployment includes base stations, baseband units, and Nokia's latest-generation Habrok Massive MIMO radios. These radios are designed for easy deployment and will deliver premium 5G capacity and coverage.

Nokia will also modernize VIL's existing 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment, which can also support 5G.

“Nokia is proud to be Vodafone Idea’s partner in the next stage of its network evolution. This is a continuation of our long-term partnership that has lasted for over three decades and highlights their trust in our technology portfolio,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) will also leverage Nokia's industry-leading network optimization and automation platform, MantaRay SON. This advanced solution utilizes self-configuring modules to enhance network performance and efficiency.

MantaRay SON offers customizable deployment options, allowing Nokia to tailor and optimize specific software applications to address VIL's unique operational challenges.

Nokia will also provide comprehensive services, including planning, deployment, integration, and network optimization, ensuring seamless implementation and optimal performance of the deployed solutions.