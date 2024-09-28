Trump vows to prosecute Google for showing 'bad' stories on him

SAN FRANCISCO: Donald Trump on Friday accused Google of showing only "bad stories" about him and vowed to have the tech giant prosecuted if he gets back in the White House.

Trump provided no backing for his accusation in a post on his Truth Social platform, in which he added that the search engine displays only positive articles about his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.

"This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant Interference of Elections," he said in the post.

"If not, and subject to the Laws of our Country, I will request their prosecution, at the maximum levels, when I win the election."