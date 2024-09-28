We are hiring in India, says Accenture CEO

BENGALURU: IT services firm Accenture, which posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenues at $16.4 billion, will ramp up its hiring in India.

During an investor call, Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said, “We are hiring primarily in India, so a lot of that hiring is technology in India, and of course it also addresses refreshing our pyramid at this time, so you’ve got kind of the new college graduates coming in, so there’s really no change in our talent strategy.”

She added, “We hire all over the world, and in technology, which is a big driver of the growth that we’re seeing now, and going into FY 2025, that is a lot of hiring in India.”

Sweet also said that the company continues to accelerate its leadership in Generative AI, which it believes to be the most transformative technology of the next decade. “Our successful strategy to lead reinvention for clients and continued investments in our business have positioned Accenture for strong growth in fiscal 2025,” she added.

Accenture is seeing good traction from clients on GenAI. For FY24, it saw $3 billion in new GenAI bookings, including $1 bn in 4Q, and clocked nearly $900m in revenue. The company witnessed a significant jump in revenue in FY24 compared to the previous year, in which it clocked about $100 million in revenue from GenAI, said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.

The company believes a key challenge is that implementing GenAI will require clients to be prepared with data infrastructure – a fuel for GenAI, it added.