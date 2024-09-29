Anna Sebastian’s death: why is Narayana Murthy silent?

The tragic death of Ernst & Young (EY) employee, Anna Sebastian Perayil, from overwork and stress has not gone in vain. It has forced the cavalier managers of the accounting firm to issue guarded regrets. It has triggered a national debate on the toxic work culture and the slave driving that happens behind the hallowed portals of these service organisations; and the government has ordered a “thorough investigation into the allegation of unsafe and exploitative work environment” at EY.

In this swirling debate, an important person whose silence is deafening is Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy. He took the country by storm in September last year when he called on young people to work a 70-hour week to boost productivity and improve the economy.

He was backed by Ola’s Bhavesh Aggarwal and Vinod Khosla, co-founder of IT major, Sun Microsystems. The latter described Murthy’s critics as those who needed mental health therapy. Narayana Murthy’s call for a 70-hour-week got so much traction that MPs in Parliament wanted to know if there was a government proposal to switch to these new work hours.

Overwork culture

Given his strident stand, shouldn’t Mr Narayan Murthy have some comment to make on the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil? Why Are Vinod Khosla and Bhavesh Aggarwal silent too? After all wasn’t it overwork that did her in? Anita Augustine, the distraught mother of Anna, points this out in her letter to E&Y chairman Rajiv Memani:

“Anna confided in us about the overwhelming workload, especially the additional tasks assigned verbally beyond the official work. I would tell her not to take on such tasks, but the managers were relentless. She worked late into the night, even on weekends, with no opportunity to catch her breath…

With the collapse of the trade unions and collective bargaining in recent years, employees are forced to compete with each in a debilitating rat race. India’s corporate culture glorifies long hours, and expects employees to stay and work late into the night. Those that stick to their working hours are looked down upon as ‘losers’ or ‘under-performers’.

The belief that long and arduous worktime increases productivity has been proven to be a fallacy. It is the quality of work that matters. A balance of worktime with recreation, sports and family time not only creates a more eager and happy worker, but also a more productive one.

In Australia, a sporting nation, there is no one in offices to take a call past 5.00 PM. They are all out in the open on their bicycles, in the swimming pool or wielding a tennis or squash racket. No one has accused these employees of delivering low productivity!

Long, sweat shop working hours are no guarantee to economic advancement. In fact, the most economically advanced countries have progressively reduced working hours: European Union countries have a low average of 36.4 hours per week. Of these the most advanced – Netherlands, Norway, Germany – average between 32.4 and 34.6 hours per week.