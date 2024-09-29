Can Anil Ambani make a comeback?

MUMBAI: The Anil Ambani group, under financial distress for years, has come up with some financial recovery claims. In the last couple of weeks, the group’s only remaining functional companies Reliance Infra and Reliance Power have announced that they are going to be net debt-free and that these companies are on a solid financial footing. Both RInfra and RPower have announced a cumulative fund raising plan of Rs 7,500 crore.

The speed at which Anil moved to clear debt, and simultaneously announce new fundraising plans, have surprised investors and shares of the firms surged, with RInfra’s market cap rising 50% to Rs 12,500 crore and of RPower’s by 25% to Rs 14,600 crore in one month.

Of the Rs 6,000 crore fund infusion into Reliance Infra, Rs 1,200 crore will come from Anil himself and Rs 1,800 crore from fund managers including former Blackstone executive and fund manager Mathew Cyriac’s Florintree Innovation and the rest Rs 3,000 crore from qualified institutional buyers. If fructified, post-issue Florintree will become the second-largest shareholder in RInfra.

The board of RPower has approved Rs 1,525 crore preferential issue on Monday, with Rs 600 crore coming from its promoter company Reliance Infra and remaining Rs 900 crore from Authum Investment and Infra and Sanatan Financial Advisory Services. Authum Investment and Infra, an NBFC, had acquired Reliance Commercial Finance from Anil for Rs 1 crore in 2022. RInfra will cut its debt from Rs 3,831 crore to Rs 475 crore, which is 87% reduction, by clearing outstanding dues to lenders like Life Insurance Corporation (Rs 600 cr), Edelweiss ARC, ICICI Bank, and Union Bank, as per company filings. But the filings didn’t disclose where the money has come from as it has an accumulated loss of about Rs 3,900 crore in last three years. With these fund infusions, RInfra’s net worth will rise from Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore, so says the filings.