SEBI board meeting set to address allegations against chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

MUMBAI: The first board meeting of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) since Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch came under scrutiny from Hindenburg Research and faced a series of charges from the Congress Party is scheduled for Monday.

The board is expected to discuss the numerous allegations regarding non-disclosures and conflicts of interest against her, alongside a range of policy decisions related to consultation papers that have surpassed their public consultation deadlines.

Notably, a formal agenda has not been finalised for this critical board meeting, according to sources. Should the allegations against Buch be addressed, she will need to recuse herself from the proceedings.

On August 10, the New York-based short-seller Hindenburg Research levelled several allegations against Madhabi Buch and her husband, Dhaval, primarily concerning non-disclosure of income from her private advisory businesses to both the government and SEBI, as well as conflicts of interest arising from Dhaval’s employment following her appointment.

Subsequently, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera raised additional charges based on her income tax filings and other official documents.

The Buchs have categorically denied all charges, describing them as “malicious and baseless,” and have threatened legal action. While SEBI refrained from convening an emergency board meeting, it did issue a statement the following day, cautioning investors against reacting to allegations made by the short-seller and assuring them that the regulatory framework in the country remains robust. The statement reaffirmed confidence in the regulatory leadership but did not delve into the specifics of the various disclosures.

A SEBI source stated, “The Madhabi issue has been in deliberation for the past week or so, and the board cannot but discuss it. The nature of the allegations makes it clear that the board cannot ignore them.”