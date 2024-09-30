At 1.1% of GDP, current account falls into deficit mode again in Q1

MUMBAI: The current account deficit, which is the difference between what a nation earns through exports and spends on imports, rose to USD 9.7 billion, or 1.1 per cent of GDP, in the fiscal first quarter of the fiscal, compared with a deficit of USD 8.9 billion or 1 percent in the same quarter a year ago. In the previous quarter, the same was a surplus of , which was the first in the 10 quarters.

And analysts are expecting this to bulge further driven mostly by the spike in gold imports, which in August was over USD 10 billion, nearly double of the monthly average.

According to the Reserve Bank data released Monday, the country's CAD widened marginally to USD 9.7 billion or 1.1 percent of GDP in the June 2024 quarter, up from USD 8.9 billion or 1 percent in the year-ago period. And the Q4 of FY24 saw the economy posting a current account surplus of USD 5.7 billion or 0.5 percent of GDP—a first in 10 quarters.

The current account represents a nation’s external sector strength, and the more the surplus the better its ability to tide over external pressure and also to support its currency. If a nation imports more than its exports the current account will be in the deficit mode. Being a net importer of fuels and gold, the country very rarely have current account surpluses.

Meanwhile, the RBI has revised downward the current account surplus for Q4FY24 to USD 4.6 billion from USD 5.7 billion earlier due to an upward adjustment of customs data on merchandise imports.

The Reserve Bank attributed the on-year widening in CAD to a rise in merchandise trade gap that came in at USD 5.1 billion in Q1 compared to USD 56.7 billion in the year-ago period.

Net services receipts rose to USD 39.7 billion during the quarter from USD 35.1 billion a year ago, the RBI said, adding services in areas like computers, business, travel and transportation have risen, while, there was a sharp moderation in the net foreign portfolio investment to USD 0.9 billion from USD 15.7 billion in the year ago period, the RBI said.

Net inflows under external commercial borrowings (ECBs) came down to USD 1.8 billion during the quarter, and was lower than USD 5.6 billion registered in the corresponding period a year ago.