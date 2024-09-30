Festive sale: Know all the top deals, cashbacks & discount offers

BENGALURU: With discounts, instant credit, no cost EMIs and cashback offers, e-commerce retailers have made this ongoing festive season sale for shoppers almost impossible to resist.

E-commerce companies have tied up with many banks to offer discounts to shoppers. Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart’s annual flagship event The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2024 is on till October 6, and the company has partnered with HDFC bank to offer customers 10% off on debit cards, credit cards and EMI transactions.

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will also offer 5% Unlimited Cashback and customers can avail instant credit and No cost EMIs with Flipkart Pay Later, the ecommerce firm said. It also offers daily cashback for customers using Flipkart UPI.