'OPPO leads after-sales satisfaction in India, followed by Vivo and Samsung': Counterpoint Research

NEW DELHI: OPPO has emerged as the top smartphone brand in India when it comes to customer satisfaction for after-sales service, according to a report by Counterpoint Research.

The Chinese smartphone maker outperformed its rivals, including Vivo and Samsung, in terms of overall satisfaction, repair quality, issue resolution time, and cost.

The report, based on a survey of over 2,000 smartphone users in India, found that 62 per cent of OPPO users rated their after-sales experience as very satisfactory. This was followed by Vivo at 58 per cent and Samsung at 57 per cent.

Overall, 57 per cent of users of India's top five smartphone brands expressed high satisfaction with their after-sales service.

OPPO's strong performance can be attributed to several factors, including its quick issue resolution, transparent processes, knowledgeable staff, multilingual communication offerings, and competitive repair costs.

In particular, 35 per cent of OPPO customers had their problems fixed within an hour, and 51 per cent were very satisfied with the cost of repairing their smartphones.

Transparency was another key factor in customer satisfaction. Most respondents (92 per cent) preferred to have their devices repaired in their presence, reflecting a strong demand for transparency and trust in the repair process.

OPPO excelled in this area, with 78 per cent of its users noting that repairs were done in their presence.

In addition to repair quality and transparency, OPPO also scored high in terms of customer service. 56 per cent of OPPO customers were very satisfied with the staff's knowledge, and 48 per cent interacted with service representatives in languages other than English and Hindi.

"Customers want to ensure their devices are handled carefully, with no risk of data breaches or unauthorized parts being used," said Senior Research Analyst Arushi Chawla of Counterpoint Research.

Savio D'Souza, Head of Product Communications at OPPO India, said, "At OPPO India, we have transformed our after-sales service model to cater to our customers through measures like Service Centre 3.0 and OPPO Self-Help Assistant. Being recognized as the No. 1 brand in India for after-sales customer satisfaction validates our efforts to deliver a timely, transparent, reliable, and cost-efficient experience to our users."