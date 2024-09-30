RBI orders urgent reforms after finding major lapses by gold loan players

MUMBAI: In a review, the RBI has found major regulatory lapses by gold loan players and ordered urgent reforms, warning of strict supervisory actions for non-compliance with the guidelines.

The over Rs 10-trillion gold loan market is dominated by public sector banks and a few large NBFCs and is growing at over 18 percent amid rising gold prices which crossed Rs 7,800 per gram last week. People avail gold loans primarily due to the quick liquidity it offers. Gold loans are mostly used to meet both agricultural and non-agricultural financial needs.

The review exposed multiple deficiencies in the way many gold loan companies conduct their business. It also included onsite inspections of select supervised entities (SEs) and uncovered a series of irregularities in gold loan practices.

“The major deficiencies include shortcomings in use of third parties for sourcing and appraisal of loans; valuation of gold without the presence of the customer; inadequate due diligence and lack of end use monitoring of the loans; lack of transparency during auction of gold ornaments and jewellery on default by customers; weaknesses in monitoring of LTV; and incorrect application of risk-weights etc," the RBI said in a circular.

In some cases, gold loan players incorrectly apply risk weights, a key metric used to assess the financial risk associated with loans, the RBI said Monday.