SEBI may discuss charges against Buch

MUMBAI: The first board meeting after the chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch came under fire, first from Hindenburg Research and then a flurry of charges from the Congress Party since August 10, is slated for Monday.

The board is likely to discuss the volley of charges about non-disclosures and conflicts of interest against her apart from taking a slew of policy decisions including on a dozen consultation papers that are past their deadlines for public consultation and are now ready to be taken to the board for final decisions.

In a very unusual move for the Sebi, a formal agenda has not been finalised for the crucial board meeting, according to sources. If the charges against Buch are taken up, she will have to recuse herself from the meeting.

The New York-based short-seller Hindenburg had on August 10 levelled a slew of allegations against Madhabi Buch and her husband Dhaval mostly around non-disclosures of the income from her private advisory businesses to the government and Sebi and conflicts of interest arising from Dhaval’s cushy jobs after her appointment to Sebi. Later, the Congress party leveled a series of charges based on her income tax filing and other official documents.

The Buchs have personally denied all charges. The government has not addressed the issues officially yet and the only government response so far has been letting the public accounts committee of the Parliament to call her for a performance review. A Sebi source said, “the Madhabi issue has been in deliberations since the past week or so and the board cannot discuss it.