Sensex, Nifty see biggest single-day slump in nearly two months; Rs 3.55 lakh crore wiped out

India's equity market fell sharply on Monday after hitting multiple highs last week as investors rushed to book profit amidst valuation concerns and worsening geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East.

At close, the BSE Sensex was down 1,272.07 points or 1.49% at 84,299.78, and the NSE Nifty50 fell 368.20 points or 1.41% at 25,810.80. This is the biggest single-day slump for benchmarks in nearly two months.

Investors lost a whopping Rs 3.55 lakh crore on Monday as the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE came down to Rs 474.38 lakh crore. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index closed the session with marginal losses, while the Smallcap index ended flat.

"Global markets turned topsy turvy under the threat of rising geopolitical risk in the Middle-East and plausible increase in Yen interest rate which can reduce cross country investments in equity… Going ahead the domestic focus will be on the upcoming Q2 results where earnings growth is expected to revert after the dull Q1,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Markets in India reeled under this global pressure and premium valuation concerns.

As Israel has increased its frequency of attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi militia in Yemen, there is increased fear that the ongoing conflict may become a wider regional issue. An increasing tension may also lead to an increase in oil prices.