Vodafone Idea taps Nokia NetGuard Endpoint detection to protect consumers from cyber threats

NEW DELHI: In a bid to strengthen network security against rising cyber threats, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has tapped Nokia NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR).

NetGuard EDR, a telco-specific threat detection suite, will provide Vodafone Idea with real-time, automated monitoring to enable rapid detection and mitigation of endpoint-related security incidents.

It will minimize security gaps, reduce the need for extensive testing, and optimize operational costs while maintaining continuous service availability and performance of the protected endpoints in the entire Operational Technology (OT) network.

The deployment will initially cover Vodafone Idea’s 4G networks and eventually the operator’s 5G network.

“Vodafone Idea is fully committed to driving the next phase of network evolution, ensuring that our advanced solutions deliver both unmatched connectivity and security. As we embrace this journey with Nokia, we are focused on building networks that are resilient and capable of supporting the ever-growing demands, including heightened security risks, of digital transformation,” said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Vodafone Idea.

The company further mentioned that NetGuard EDR’s vendor-agnostic capabilities will integrate seamlessly with Vodafone Idea’s existing security tools and processes, strengthening the operator’s network security and furthering Vodafone Idea’s work of building a state-of-the-art Security Operations Center.

“Nokia NetGuard EDR is an important dimension to reinforcing our capabilities and protecting our entire subscriber base,” said Mathan Babu Kasilingam.

Mathan Babu Kasilingam, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) & Data Privacy Officer at Vodafone Idea, is of the view that with the growing sophistication of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, Vodafone Idea has prioritized telecom-focused protection for its core subscriber and identity management systems.

Arvind Khurana, India Market Leader, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, mentioned that NetGuard EDR will deliver to Vodafone Idea the advanced threat detection and response capabilities they need to ensure proactive protection against ever-evolving and more sophisticated cyber threats.