Why financial behaviour decides wealth outcome

You want to do the right thing when it comes to money. Your hard-earned income deserves better direction and management to generate the wealth effect needed to meet your lifestyle goals. However, your financial well-being has a lot to do with your behaviour.

This column has touched upon it regularly. A study published earlier this year in Malaysia suggests that individuals with a firm grasp of personal finance and money management are more inclined to make prudent financial choices, exercise self-control, and avoid excessive spending.

The operating words are ‘prudence’, ‘self-control’ and ‘avoiding excessive spending’. New data from the Reserve Bank of India shows that credit card defaults are rising in India. The ease you can spend can have a ripple effect on your wealth outcome.