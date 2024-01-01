Home Business

With AI in focus, hiring landscape set for growth in 2024

Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO, Hero Vired said, that despite various challenges in the job market, the Shine Talent Insights Report projects a favourable market for Indian job seekers.

Published: 01st January 2024 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The country’s hiring landscape is set for growth despite many challenges it faced in 2023. From BFSI, ecommerce, consulting to healthcare and analytics and data, many sectors show a significant hiring intent in 2024.

Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO, Hero Vired said, that despite various challenges in the job market, the Shine Talent Insights Report projects a favourable market for Indian job seekers in the coming quarter, with seven out of ten IT companies in India expressing intent to expand their workforce in the coming year. 

India’s hiring landscape is projected to expand by 8% in 2024, with evident growth already apparent in sectors like Manufacturing, BFSI, Automotive, Retail, and Travel & Tourism. While 2023 witnessed a dip in e-recruitment activity, the last quarter hinted at a marginal yet positive hiring trend, said Sekhar Garisa, CEO of Foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME). 

Experts say though top IT companies are on hiring freeze, they will give preference to skill-based hiring such as AI/ML, cloud computing, cyber security and DevOps roles.  “Campus hiring is currently down to 15%, with a 25% overall decline predicted in 2024. 2023 has been a dull year due to an economic slowdown which has reduced attrition, but it has also stalled headcount growth in the sector. Additionally, a slowdown in overall increment has influenced hiring dynamics in the IT industry,” said Anshuman Das, CEO and Co-Founder, Careernet.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hiring job market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp