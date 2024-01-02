Employee transfers: TCS gets notice

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has received a notice from the Maharashtra labour department over its employee transfer practices. This comes after the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which represents IT workers, filed a complaint with the Labour and Employment Ministry against the IT major, for its alleged unethical transfer practices.

NITES has received over 300 complaints that TCS has been systematically forcing more than 2,000 employees to transfer to different cities without proper notice or consultation. “The company had threatened the employees that failure to comply with the transfer directions will result in disciplinary actions. The company now has unethically stopped the salary of employees who are opposing these forced transfers. NITES strongly condemns the illegal tactics of TCS forcing employees either to accept the forced transfers or resign from the job,” said Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES.

It has urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to investigate TCS’s actions and take appropriate measures to protect IT workers. Earlier in October, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Maharashtra, took cognizance of onboarding delay and issued a notice to TCS.

NITES had urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to intervene in onboarding delays and filed a complaint. It took a stand on behalf of over 2,000 lateral recruits who were affected by the unexpected delay in their onboarding process by TCS. Meanwhile, K Krithivasan, CEO and MD of TCS, in his message to employees said, 2023 will go down in history as the year that Generative AI went mainstream. Yet we are still in the early stages of this technology revolution.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has received a notice from the Maharashtra labour department over its employee transfer practices. This comes after the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which represents IT workers, filed a complaint with the Labour and Employment Ministry against the IT major, for its alleged unethical transfer practices. NITES has received over 300 complaints that TCS has been systematically forcing more than 2,000 employees to transfer to different cities without proper notice or consultation. “The company had threatened the employees that failure to comply with the transfer directions will result in disciplinary actions. The company now has unethically stopped the salary of employees who are opposing these forced transfers. NITES strongly condemns the illegal tactics of TCS forcing employees either to accept the forced transfers or resign from the job,” said Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES. It has urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to investigate TCS’s actions and take appropriate measures to protect IT workers. Earlier in October, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Maharashtra, took cognizance of onboarding delay and issued a notice to TCS.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); NITES had urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to intervene in onboarding delays and filed a complaint. It took a stand on behalf of over 2,000 lateral recruits who were affected by the unexpected delay in their onboarding process by TCS. Meanwhile, K Krithivasan, CEO and MD of TCS, in his message to employees said, 2023 will go down in history as the year that Generative AI went mainstream. Yet we are still in the early stages of this technology revolution. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp