Home Business

Narayana Health gets health insurance licence

The license will be renewed on an annual basis in terms of IRDAI (Registration of Indian Insurance Companies) Regulations, 2000.

Published: 06th January 2024 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Health Insurance

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited has received a license from insurance regulator IRDAI to set up its wholly owned subsidiary Narayana Health Insurance Limited. The nod from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) will allow the healthcare provider to diversify its business into health insurance business through the subsidiary and also offer integrated healthcare. 

The license will be renewed on an annual basis in terms of IRDAI (Registration of Indian Insurance Companies) Regulations, 2000. Narayana Hrudayalaya’s stock price jumped to R1217.75 or 3.07%. Share prices opened at R1181.50 on Friday and hit R 1224 on intraday trade.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health is founded by Cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty.  It operates a network of 21 hospitals, heart centers, primary care facilities across the country, with a strong presence in the southern state of Karnataka and eastern India. 

The group has over 5,859 operational beds through a combination of greenfield projects and acquisitions. It also has an international hospital in the Cayman Islands. Narayana Health offers over 30 specialties, including Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Cancer Care, Neurology and Neurosurgery. 

It has an emerging presence in northern, western and central India. Narayana Health becomes the first healthcare group in India and the 6th healthcare player globally to receive an Enterprise Accreditation from JCI. JCI has awarded their accreditation to eight hospitals in the Narayana Health group individually.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayana Health Insurance Limited IRDAI health insurance business

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp