Washer found missing on a Boeing 737 Max plane in India, says DGCA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said that a washer (component) was found missing in one Boeing 737 Max aircraft. A senior DGCA official said that out of the 40 Boeing 737 Max planes of the three Indian carriers, inspections on 39 aircraft have been completed with nil findings, except on one aircraft wherein they found a missing washer.

While the regulator didn’t mention the name of the airline, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express use the 737 Max planes. The DGCA official added that rectification action as per recommendations of Boeing has been taken prior to the release of this aircraft. “Inspection on the remaining one aircraft will be completed prior to release for service,” the official said.

DGCA carried out the safety check of the controversial aircraft after its manufacturer, US-based aviation major Boeing, recommended a one-time inspection of all 737 MAX aeroplanes before January 10 for possible loose hardware in the wake of the Alaska Airlines incident. Aviation regulators worldwide have increased inspection of these planes after an emergency exit door of Alaska Airlines’s B737-9 Max aircraft (flying from Portland to Ontario) blew out soon after takeoff last Friday, putting the lives of 177 passengers on board at risk. The plane made a safe emergency landing in Portland.

The Max planes faced another setback after United Airlines reported finding loose bolts on its B737-9 Max aircraft. While Indian carriers do not have B737-9 Max aircraft in their fleet as they operate the 737-8 planes, Reliance Industry’s chairman Mukesh Ambani is believed to own one 737-9 Max. His aircraft is registered in foreign land and is out of DGCA jurisdiction.

The Boeing 737 Max planes have an infamous past as they were grounded worldwide for the most part of 2019 and 2020 after 345 people died in two separate crashes. The fresh trouble is set to impact Boeing as airlines around the world have placed big orders for Max aircraft.

Boeing 737-9 max

While Indian carriers do not have B737-9 Max aircraft in their fleet as they operate the 737-8 planes, Reliance Industry’s chairman Mukesh Ambani is believed to own one 737-9 Max.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said that a washer (component) was found missing in one Boeing 737 Max aircraft. A senior DGCA official said that out of the 40 Boeing 737 Max planes of the three Indian carriers, inspections on 39 aircraft have been completed with nil findings, except on one aircraft wherein they found a missing washer. While the regulator didn’t mention the name of the airline, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express use the 737 Max planes. The DGCA official added that rectification action as per recommendations of Boeing has been taken prior to the release of this aircraft. “Inspection on the remaining one aircraft will be completed prior to release for service,” the official said. DGCA carried out the safety check of the controversial aircraft after its manufacturer, US-based aviation major Boeing, recommended a one-time inspection of all 737 MAX aeroplanes before January 10 for possible loose hardware in the wake of the Alaska Airlines incident. Aviation regulators worldwide have increased inspection of these planes after an emergency exit door of Alaska Airlines’s B737-9 Max aircraft (flying from Portland to Ontario) blew out soon after takeoff last Friday, putting the lives of 177 passengers on board at risk. The plane made a safe emergency landing in Portland. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Max planes faced another setback after United Airlines reported finding loose bolts on its B737-9 Max aircraft. While Indian carriers do not have B737-9 Max aircraft in their fleet as they operate the 737-8 planes, Reliance Industry’s chairman Mukesh Ambani is believed to own one 737-9 Max. His aircraft is registered in foreign land and is out of DGCA jurisdiction. The Boeing 737 Max planes have an infamous past as they were grounded worldwide for the most part of 2019 and 2020 after 345 people died in two separate crashes. The fresh trouble is set to impact Boeing as airlines around the world have placed big orders for Max aircraft. Boeing 737-9 max While Indian carriers do not have B737-9 Max aircraft in their fleet as they operate the 737-8 planes, Reliance Industry’s chairman Mukesh Ambani is believed to own one 737-9 Max. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp