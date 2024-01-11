Home Business

Infosys to acquire Bengaluru-based semiconductor design firm for Rs 280 cr  

The IT giant expects the acquisition to help it complete its Chip-to-Cloud strategy and sync with its investments in AI/Automation platform. 
 

Published: 11th January 2024 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

Tech giant Infosys said it agreed to acquire InSemi, a Bengaluru-based semiconductor and embedded systems design provider for Rs 280 crore.

“With the advent of AI, Smart devices, 5G and beyond, electric vehicles, the demand for next-generation semiconductor design services integrated with our embedded systems creates unique differentiator. InSemi is a strategic investment as we usher a next wave of growth and a leadership position in Engineering R&D,” said Dinesh R, EVP & Co-Delivery Head, Infosys. 

InSemi was founded in 2013 and has over 900 employees, offers end-to-end semiconductor design services with expertise across electronic design, platform design, automation, embedded and software technologies. It serves several leading global corporations across semi-conductor, consumer electronics, automotive, and hi-tech industries. 

The company had revenue of 154 crore in the year ended March last year.

“The acquisition demonstrates our commitment to the semiconductor ecosystem and strengthens expertise in Engineering R&D services,” Infosys said, adding: 
“This collaboration will help accelerate Infosys’ Chip-to-Cloud strategy by bringing niche design skills at scale and will also pair seamlessly with existing investments in AI/Automation platform and industry partnerships. This strategic investment will aim to orchestrate comprehensive end-to-end product development for clients.”

The acquisition process is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of FY2024, according to Infosys. 

“With Infosys as our catalyst, it creates a synergistic combination that allows us to scale and bring the power of AI & Engineering R&D and next-generation technology to global clients, expanding across industry sectors,” said Shreekanth Sampigethaya & Arup Dash, Co-Founders, InSemi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infosys AI digital services InSemi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp