64 IT, electronics items allowed for parallel testing

NEW DELHI: After mobile phones, headphones, and laptops; the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has allowed all 64 products under electronics and IT goods for parallel testing.In a notification, national standards body said all product categories under the Electronics and IT Goods (Requirements of Compulsory Registration Order), 2021, are now eligible for parallel testing.

Currently, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are required to submit new electronics items such as mobile phones, laptops, TVs, or headphones to BIS certified labs for testing to ensure conformity with Indian safety standards. This testing process takes four-six weeks for each product. With parallel testing, BIS can simultaneously test all components, whereas currently, there is a provision for a sequential testing process.

Therefore, this move aims to reduce the go-to-market time for OEMs and subsequently benefit the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hardware industry.

“All product categories under Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirements of Compulsory Registration Order), 2021, from the date of issue of this circular… These guidelines are voluntary in nature, and manufacturers still have the option of submitting applications sequentially to BIS for registration as per the existing procedure,” reads the circular.

Meanwhile, the industry people welcomed the move, MAIT, an industry body the move is considered a significant step forward for the industry.

"The voluntary adoption of parallel testing not only streamlines the compliance process for manufacturers but also significantly accelerates the go-to-market strategy compared to the traditional sequential testing methodology,” said Col Suhail Zaidi (Retd), Director General of MAIT.

Zaidi further emphasized the positive impact on the industry's pace, stating, "This initiative enhances the speed of doing business, allowing companies to introduce cutting-edge products to Indian consumers more swiftly, thus contributing to the success of the Make in India mission."

It is noteworthy that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) issued guidelines for parallel testing of mobile phones on December 19, 2022, as a pilot project for a period of six months. Due to a low influx of applications, the BIS extended the pilot project further by adding two more products: wireless earphones and headphones, and laptops/notebooks/tablets. Subsequently, based on stakeholders' consultation and regulatory consent, BIS has decided to convert the pilot project into a permanent scheme. Now, all product categories under Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirements of Compulsory Registration Order), 2021, are eligible for parallel testing.

