Gold rises to another record as anxiety grips markets. Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK: Markets around the world continue to sink on fears about President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies, and investors keep plowing money into gold, with futures hitting another record high Monday.

Trump’s latest round of tariffs roll out Wednesday, which Trump has been calling “Liberation Day.”

Interest in buying gold can rise sharply in times of uncertainty, as anxious investors seek safe havens for their money. Gold prices have been spiking as Trump’s tariff policies have started an international trade war that’s roiled financial markets and threatened to reignite inflation for families and businesses alike.

If trends continue, analysts say gold’s price could continue to climb in the months ahead. But precious metals are also volatile assets — so the future is never promised.

Here’s what to know.

What’s the price of gold today?

On Monday, the going price for New York spot gold hit a record $3,122.80 per troy ounce — the standard for measuring precious metals, which is equivalent to 31 grams. That’s about $886, or 40%, higher than a year ago.

The price of spot gold is up 19% since the start of 2025, per the data firm FactSet. By contrast, the stock market has tumbled. The benchmark S&P 500 is down 4.5% this year as even blue chip stocks have faded.

Gold futures also reached a record in trading Monday, hitting close to $3,157.40 an ounce.

Why is the price of gold going up?

A lot of it boils down to uncertainty. Interest in buying gold typically spikes when investors become anxious — and there’s been a lot of economic turmoil in recent months.

The heaviest uncertainty lies with Trump’s escalating trade war. The president’s on-again, off-again new levy announcements and retaliatory tariffs from some of the nation’s closest traditional allies have created a sense of whiplash for both businesses and consumers — who economists say will foot the bill through higher prices.