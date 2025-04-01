TCL to launch made-in-India Alcatel smartphones

NEW DELHI: Alcatel, the French tech brand operated independently by TCL Communication under trademark licensing from Nokia, is set to launch its operations in India.

According to the company, Alcatel will introduce a smartphone with a stylus, making premium technology more accessible to the mass market in India. The company also said that its smartphones will be manufactured in India from the outset, in line with the 'Make in India' initiative. Additionally, the company will establish a comprehensive pan-India service network to ensure seamless support for its consumers.

“At Alcatel, our vision for India is to democratize innovation by making premium features accessible to a broader audience. Our devices blend style and performance, catering to tech enthusiasts, urban aspirants, fashion-conscious consumers, and digital nomads alike,” said Atul Vivek, Chief Business Officer of Alcatel.

Alcatel, established in 1996, is a French tech brand operated by TCL Communication under trademark licensing from Nokia. Available in over 160 countries, Alcatel is set to bring its patented technology and decades of expertise to India, along with a strong commitment to providing exceptional experiences that enhance everyday life. With a rich history of pioneering innovation and an unwavering focus on quality, Alcatel is eager to introduce this legacy to a market that values progress. The brand aims to make premium features more accessible, targeting urban aspirants, tech enthusiasts, and digital nomads.

"By producing our devices within the country, we aim to enhance supply chain efficiency, ensure superior quality, and contribute to India's growing technology ecosystem. This strategic move not only strengthens our commitment to the Indian market but also reinforces our mission to make cutting-edge technology more accessible and affordable for consumers,” said Ansh Rathi, COO of Alcatel.