Unified Pension Scheme comes into effect

The central government employees have now more options to choose from on the pension front, as the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) comes into effect from Tuesday (April 1). The scheme was announced in August 2024 to reduce the pension liabilities on the exchequer.

As of March 1, 2025, there were nearly 36.57 lakh central government civilian employees and the number of pensioners stood at 33.91 lakh. The demand on the public funds by the ex-employees, particularly under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), was about `2.07 lakh crore in FY23. The government pays 50% of the average of the last 10 months' pay as pension in the OPS.

Before we explain how to opt for the new scheme, let’s first explain the difference between the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). The key difference lies in the pension guarantee and investment approach. While the NPS is market-linked with potentially higher returns but no guaranteed pension, the UPS offers a guaranteed minimum pension, thus providing a stable and predictable income.