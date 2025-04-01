World economies brace for Trump tariffs deadline

WASHINGTON: US trading partners scrambled Tuesday to prepare for the latest raft of Donald Trump tariffs, after the US president left unclear who would be targeted but promised to be "very kind" in addressing what he says are unfair trade imbalances.

Trump -- who has been making unprecedented use of presidential powers since taking office in January -- said he could announce as early as Tuesday night exactly what "reciprocal tariffs" will be imposed.

According to the Republican billionaire, the world's biggest economy has been "ripped off by every country in the world," and he is promising "Liberation Day" for the United States.

Asked for details, he told reporters Monday: "You're going to see in two days, which is maybe tomorrow night or probably Wednesday."

But he added: "We're going to be very nice, relatively speaking, we're going to be very kind."

Critics warn that the strategy risks a global trade war, provoking a chain reaction of retaliation by major trading partners like China, Canada and the European Union.

Over the weekend, China, South Korea and Japan agreed to strengthen free trade between themselves.

But Trump said he was not worried the levies would push allies toward Beijing, adding that a deal on TikTok could also be tied to China tariffs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the goal on Wednesday would be to announce "country-based tariffs," although Trump remains committed to imposing separate, sector-specific charges.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's advisers pitched imposing a 20 percent global tariff to hit almost all US trading partners. Trump has remained vague, saying his tariffs would be "far more generous" than ones already levied against US products.

The uncertainty has jolted markets, hammering equities across the board and stoking recession fears. Asian stocks, which fell sharply Monday after Trump said his tariffs would include "all countries", rebounded somewhat Tuesday after his promises to be "nice".

- 'Economic pain' -

Trump's fixation on tariffs is fanning US recession fears. Goldman Sachs analysts raised their 12-month recession probability from 20 percent to 35 percent.

This reflects a "lower growth forecast, falling confidence, and statements from White House officials indicating willingness to tolerate economic pain." Goldman Sachs also lifted its forecast for underlying inflation at the end of 2025.

For now, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Trump's tariffs were causing anxiety, but their global economic impact should not be dramatic.