Cochin Port Authority records highest cargo traffic in FY25

KOCHI: Liquid bulk continued to dominate the cargo profile at Cochin Port Authority with a lion’s share of 66% (25.10 MMT) in the total traffic of the port in 2024-25.



Of this, crude had a major share with 17.26 MMT followed by 6.30 MMT petroleum products and 1.54 MMT of other liquids such as sulphuric acid, phosphoric acid, ammonia, methanol and LNG, an official release by the Cochin Port Authority said here.



The LPG offtake has also significantly improved from 1.34 lakh MT to 3.64 MT. The bunkering business has remained steady at 3.54 lakh MTs during the FY as compared to 3.44 lakh MTs supplied during FY 2023-24, the release said. The port handled 1.38 MMT of dry and break bulk cargo (4% of the total traffic) which included, cement, rock phosphate, salt, sulphur, ilmenite sand, alumina and steel products. Backed by the heightened civil construction, the cement handling buoyed by 10.67% to 8.36 lakh MT during the FY from 7.55 lakh MT (2023-24).



"The year 2024-25 has been a defining one for the Cochin Port Authority. Amid global economic uncertainties and volatile maritime markets, the Port has shown remarkable resilience, growth and adaptability. We have strengthened our role as the gateway port for Kerala and the southern hinterland while making significant contributions to India’s Blue Economy vision," the release said.



During 2024-25, Cochin Port achieved the highest cargo traffic recorded at the Port with a throughput of 37.75 million metric tons (MMT) representing a 3.94% increase over the previous fiscal year's 36.32 MMT. The Port has consistently recorded growth in the past years since 2020-21 and has registered a CAGR of 5.04 %.



The Port also received 1,265 commercial vessels with an average parcel size of 29,839 MTs, which is an improvement of 3.81% over the previous FY (28,745 MTs).



"Cochin Port continues to remain a significant player in the container business in the southern peninsula of India. This is reflected in the record throughput of 834,665 TEUs handled during FY 2024-25, registering an impressive double-digit growth of 11% compared to the previous growth of 8% in FY 2023-24 with a record transhipment volume as well (169,562 TEUs). The port handled 7,54,237 TEUs during FY 2023-24. Containers constitute 30% of port’s cargo profile," the release said.