Govt incurs Rs1,758 cr loss as BSNL fails to bill Reliance Jio

The government incurred a loss of Rs 1,757.76 crore between May 2014 and March 2024 because the state-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited failed to bill Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) for the sharing of its passive infrastructure.

According to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the core of the dispute revolves around the billing of different LTE technologies, specifically Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) and Time Division Duplex (TDD), used by RJIL on BSNL’s towers. BSNL did not consistently charge Jio for the use of these technologies, despite contractual provisions for such charges. The telco also did not utilize the arbitration clause in a timely manner.