Manufacturing jumps to 8-month high in March on new orders

The manufacturing sector recorded its best show in eight months in March with the purchasing managers index (PMI) rising to 58.1, up from 56.3 in February, according to a set of data compiled by a private agency.

In February, the manufacturing PMI had dropped to a 14-month low of 56.3 due to weaker growth in output and sales, along with a slowdown in input purchasing.

The sharp rise was driven by stronger fresh orders, as the new orders index reached its highest level in eight months, supported by increased customer interest, favourable demand conditions, and successful marketing initiatives, HSBC, quoting the data compiled by S&P Global, said on Wednesday.

HSBC India chief economist Pranjul Bhandari said, “The manufacturing PMI rose to 58.1 in March, up substantially from 56.3 in the previous month, and is an eight-month high. Though international orders slightly slowed, overall demand momentum remained robust, and the new orders index recorded an eight-month high of 61.5.