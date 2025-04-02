Markets rebound as reciprocal tariff jitters subside

A day after the massive fall, when benchmark indices declined by over 1.5%, equity markets recovered some of the losses on Wednesday.

Sensex and Nifty snapped a two-day declining trend on Wednesday and rose by over 0.7%. The 30-share BSE Sensex, which broke the 76,000 level on Tuesday before closing at 76,024, rose by 593 points to 76,617 on Wednesday. Nifty rose by 167 points to close the day at 23,332. The markets rose in the hope that Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff would not have as adverse an impact on India as was feared earlier. The reciprocal tariff comes into effect from Wednesday.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments, said: “Despite mixed global cues surrounding impending US tariffs, the domestic market experienced steady gains. This optimism was largely driven by expectations that the tariffs would have a minimal impact on the domestic economy, given the positive progress in India-US trade negotiations.”