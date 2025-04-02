Maruti hikes prices of 7 models by up to `62,000

The country’s leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has announced an increase in prices of cars across seven models by up to `62,000. The price hike will be effective from 8 April 2025, the Gurgaon-based company said in an exchange filing.

Grand Vitara, one of more popular SUVs from the company, will see the maximum price hike of upto Rs 62,000. Grand Vitara is available at a price (on road) range of Rs 12-24 lakh. Another popular model of the company – Wagon-R – will see prices going up by up to Rs 14,000, while Ertiga Prices will go up by Rs 12,500. The prices of XL6, Maurit Suzuki’s 7-seater multi purpose vehicle, will also see prices going up by Rs 12,500. The other models, which have seen hike in prices are Eeco, Dzire Tour S and Fronx.

This is the second price hike made by the company in 2025. “Due to rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes and feature additions, the company has planned to increase car prices starting on 8th April 2025. While the company is committed to optimise costs and reduce the impact on its customers, it is constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market,” Maruti Suzuki said in the exchange filing.