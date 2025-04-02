Renewable energy generation to reach record 25 GW by March 2025: Minister

The country’s renewable energy generation, including solar, wind, and hydro, is likely to reach a record 25 GW by March 2025. According to the Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, this will mark the highest increase in a single year, surpassing the previous record increase of 18.56 GW during 2023-24.
As of February 28, 2025, a total of 222.86 GW of non-fossil power capacity has been installed in the country. This includes 102.57 GW of solar power, 48.59 GW of wind power, 11.45 GW of bio-power, 52.07 GW of hydro power, and 8.18 GW of nuclear power. These sources account for 47.37% of the total installed generation capacity in the country, which stands at 470.45 GW as of February 28, 2025. Solar Energy Installed Capacity has increased from 81.81 GW as on 31 st March, 2024 to 102.57 GW as on 28 th February, 2025 i.e. an increase of 20.76 GW. This is the highest increase in the Solar Capacity in any year (Previously the highest increase was 15 GW during 2023-24).
“India added 25 GW in renewable energy in FY25, almost a 35% increase from FY24. Solar capacity grew by around 38%, surpassing 100 GW. Solar manufacturing nearly doubled and PV cell capacity tripled. Bio-CNG blending to start in FY26 to decarbonize transport & households. India is rapidly advancing towards Vikshit Bharat, leading the charge in clean, sustainable energy. Our clean energy future is brighter than ever,” said the minister.
Regarding the PM-Surya Ghar (PMSG) scheme, the minister mentioned that as of March 31, 2025, a total of 11.01 lakh households have benefited from the installation of rooftop solar plants, translating to around 3.29 GW of rooftop solar capacity added under the scheme. An amount of Rs. 5,437.20 crore has been disbursed as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to 6.98 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme. As of February 2025, projects awarded under the PLI Scheme for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules have made investments of around Rs. 41,000 crore and have created direct employment for approximately 11,650 people. Five manufacturers have commissioned a total of around 17 GW of solar module manufacturing capacities.
Govt mandates blending of compressed biogas with CNG
The government has announced the mandatory blending of compressed biogas with compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport and piped natural gas (PNG) for households, beginning today (Tuesday). The phased implementation will aim for a 5% blending target by 2028-29. In the first phase, the blending of compressed biogas in total CNG and PNG consumption will be set at 1% for the financial year 2025-26. This will gradually increase to 3% in 2026-27 and 4% in 2027-28. A Central Repository Body will be tasked with monitoring and enforcing the blending mandate, following operational guidelines approved by the Ministry of Petroleum. CNG is recognized as a cleaner and more efficient fuel compared to petrol and diesel, and is poised to become the second most widely used fuel for passenger cars in India. Currently, CNG-powered vehicles make up nearly 14% of total passenger vehicle sales in the country.