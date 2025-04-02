Renewable energy generation to reach record 25 GW by March 2025: Minister

The country’s renewable energy generation, including solar, wind, and hydro, is likely to reach a record 25 GW by March 2025. According to the Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, this will mark the highest increase in a single year, surpassing the previous record increase of 18.56 GW during 2023-24.

As of February 28, 2025, a total of 222.86 GW of non-fossil power capacity has been installed in the country. This includes 102.57 GW of solar power, 48.59 GW of wind power, 11.45 GW of bio-power, 52.07 GW of hydro power, and 8.18 GW of nuclear power. These sources account for 47.37% of the total installed generation capacity in the country, which stands at 470.45 GW as of February 28, 2025. Solar Energy Installed Capacity has increased from 81.81 GW as on 31 st March, 2024 to 102.57 GW as on 28 th February, 2025 i.e. an increase of 20.76 GW. This is the highest increase in the Solar Capacity in any year (Previously the highest increase was 15 GW during 2023-24).