Wall Street sags ahead of Trump's latest tariff rollout

TOKYO: Wall Street pointed toward losses before the opening bell Wednesday before President Donald Trump reveals details about the latest round of US tariffs on trading partners.

Futures for the S&P 500 slid 0.6 per cent, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5 per cent. Futures for the Nasdaq, where many of the big technology companies trade and already in correction territory, slipped another 0.7 per cent.

Every sector in the S&P is in the red save for consumer staples. Sectors containing autos, transportation, industrials and technology were hardest hit.

Trump's new tariffs — coming on what the president has called “Liberation Day” — is an attempt to bring manufacturing back to the United States while punishing countries for what he has said are years of unfair trade practices.